Sublime and great to watch: Steve Smith names two Sachin Tendulkar shots he admired

Sublime and great to watch: Steve Smith names two Sachin Tendulkar shots he admired

Steve Smith was doing a Q&A session on Instagram and it was then that he was asked about his opinion on Sachin Tendulkar.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar playing a straight drive (Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar may be giving plans to the India seamers on how to get Steve Smith out but the Australia batsman can’t have enough of Tendulkar’s straight drives and on drives.

Answering the query, Smith replied: “Used to love (to see) Sachin bat, especially when he used to hit the ball down the ground, his straight drive and on-drive used to be sublime, they were great to watch.”

Tendulkar, meanwhile said Indian bowlers need to test him outside the off stump in the four-match Test series.



“Smith’s technique is unconventional...Normally, we tell a bowler in Test matches to bowl on and around off-stump or may be fourth stump line. But for Smith, because he shuffles, may be that line (of delivery) moves further away by four to five inches,” Tendulkar told PTI in an interview.

“One has to aim between (imaginary) fourth and fifth stump for Steve to nick one. It’s just a mental adjustment of line, more than anything else,” the former captain said.

India are gearing up to play a full series involving three ODIs - starting on November 27, three T20Is - starting December 4, and four Tests - beginning from December 17.

