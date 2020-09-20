Sunil Gavaskar names player who could become ‘India’s future captain’

When MS Dhoni was the captain of Team India, it was clear on who was the next person in line. Virat Kohli was in top form and was groomed to be the next captain of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni’s sudden retirement from Test cricket pushed Kohli to take over the captaincy mid-tour in Australia. He has taken Indian cricket to new heights with the team becoming a top side in all formats of the game.

With Kohli entering the early 30s, it now again has become a topic of discussion on who could take over the mantle from him. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma seemed the perfect candidate due to his championship run in IPL but he is also the same age as Kohli.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has someone in mind who could become the vice-captain if he shoulders the responsibility well. Gavaskar named KXIP captain KL Rahul as the person who could be groomed for a leadership role.

“There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” the original Little Master believes.

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra also believes that Rahul could be the ideal successor to Kohli as the captain of the Indian team but for that, it will be important to see how the batsman performs as captain of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

“I have hope that his captaincy will be good. Actually, we will get an idea of his captaincy, how he runs the game, what strategies he uses. If we see Kohli and Rohit, they are of the same age bracket and at one time you may feel that they are not captain material anymore,” Chopra said while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

“As they say, a time comes when you have to pass on the baton like MS Dhoni did to Kohli and Kohli will also have to do to someone at some point. When he does that, it is possible that Rahul will be next in line,” Chopra said.