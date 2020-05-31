Sections
Home / Cricket / Sunil Gavaskar recollects having to bat wearing Wadekar’s pads

Sunil Gavaskar recollects having to bat wearing Wadekar’s pads

Gavaskar said that he had played inter-university cricket tournaments in Sri Lanka and that a triple hundred he scored in one of those matches helped him get his maiden call up to the Indian team. However, he found that he had lost his place in the Mumbai squad once he got back.

Updated: May 31, 2020 12:55 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee, New Delhi

Sunil Gavaskar (PTI)

Former and current cricketers have turned to social media as they have been kept away from live action due to the coronavirus pandemic around the world. One of the many topics that they talk about are memories from their early days of playing the sport and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said that he had batted with Ajit Wadekar’s pads while playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

Gavaskar said that he had played inter-university cricket tournaments in Sri Lanka and that a triple hundred he scored in one of those matches helped him get his maiden call up to the Indian team. However, he found that he had lost his place in the Mumbai squad once he got back.

“I had missed one Ranji game because I was in Sri Lanka and somebody else had got runs so there was no place for me,” said Gavaskar in a video chat for Unacademy app.

Also Read | He’s a bit like Sachin: Gould’s high praise for India batsman



“So on the morning of this match where I was just a 12th man, our captain Ajit Wadekar got injured during fielding practice. This happened before the toss and so I was picked to play in his place.



“These days everyone carries these big kit bags but back then we had a little bag in which we put our shoes ans socks and maybe a change. And so I hadn’t carried my pads or gloves and now what to do!

“So I called my mother up and asked her to please bring my pads. At that stage we didn’t know if we were batting and it later turned out that we were batting first. So then, I used Ajit Wadekar’s pads.”

Gavaskar said that it was not the most comfortable option because Wadekar was a left-handed batsman. “So the portion of the pad which protects your front calf wasn’t quite there but somehow I managed to get a hundred in that game.”

Also Read | Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma had earlier recalled how he had to borrow Zaheer Khan’s shoes during his debut ODI series in Ireland.

“Everyone was at the practice, I was just standing there. And then Rahul Dravid came up to me and asked ‘Ishant why are you not bowling’. I nervously muttered something and he said ‘what’,” Ishant said in a BCCI video.

“So, I said ‘Rahul bhai, mere bag hi nahi aaya hai (my luggage has not arrived)’. He said ‘what does that mean’? I said ‘I put in the flight, but I have not received them’. Rahul Dravid asked me that how will I play the match tomorrow. I was shocked again,” he further said. “I borrowed shoes from Zaheer Khan and played my first ODI match,” the bowler further said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WhatsApp’s latest updates you may have missed this week
May 31, 2020 13:25 IST
2 Kolkata Armed Police staff suspended for ransacking barracks over ‘unhygienic conditions’
May 31, 2020 13:18 IST
Mindlessly forwarded WhatsApp texts leading to fake news menace: SC Judge
May 31, 2020 13:25 IST
Salim Khan once stood outside Salman Khan’s classroom as punishment
May 31, 2020 13:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.