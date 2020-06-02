Sunrisers Hyderabad all-time XI: Warner, Rashid lead cohesive unit

The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise made their debut in the Indian Premier League in the year 2013, and since then has already grown into one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. SRH won their maiden IPL title back in the year 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner, defeating RCB in the final. Since 2016, SRH have made it through to the playoffs every year.

The franchise also had a chance to play another final in 2018 but failed to win the title, losing to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Here is our attempt at creating an all-time XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

1) David Warner (c) (M: 71, Runs: 3721, 100/50: 2/34, SR:146.87)

The one man who has symbolised the rise of Sunrisers Hyderabad has been their leader. Australia opener David Warner has seen his fair share of ups-and-downs with the franchise. In 2016, he was on top of the world, winning the title as captain. Two years later, he was not allowed to participate in the tournament after he was banned for a year by Cricket Australia due to his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. Warner returned with a vengeance, hammering 692 runs in 12 games, and bagging the Orange Cap for his side in the 2019 season. He is the captain of our side.

2) Jonny Bairstow (wk) (M: 10, Runs: 445, 100/50: 1/2, SR:157.24)

Jonny Bairstow had a fantastic start to his Sunrisers Hyderabad career in the year 2019 and his bromance with David Warner was a treat for the cricketing fans to watch. The England cricketer smashed 445 runs in 10 games at an average of 55.62 and a strike rate of 157.24. Despite playing only one season for the franchise so far, he deserves a spot in the all-time SRH XI team and in fact pushes a certain Shikhar Dhawan down the order.

3) Shikhar Dhawan (M: 91, Runs: 2768, 100/50: 0/21, SR:125.13)

Shikhar Dhawan started playing for SRH in the year 2013 and became one of the most important cogs in the wheel. His partnership along with Warner at the top of the order helped set the foundation of several wins. He left the franchise before the 2019 season as its second highest run-getter.

4) Kane Williamson (M: 41, Runs: 1302, 100/50: 0/12, SR:135.06)

For long Kane Williamson had to sit out as the team could only play four overseas players in the playing XI. He came into his own in the 2018 season when Warner had to miss the tournament due to his ban. Williamson is quite the opposite of Warner in temperament and batting style, but Kiwi took charge of the team and led them to the final. Under his guidance, SRH emerged as a cohesive unit which somehow found a way to win close matches. Williamson smashed a whopping 735 runs in 17 games that season at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44. Oh, did I mention he was also opening the innings in place of Warner that season? He can do everything!

5) Manish Pandey (M: 27, Runs: 628, 100/50: 0/6, SR:123.37)

He is a definite pick in the KKR all-time XI and while we would have loved to let him just be there, Pandey’s influence in the middle order has been an important aspect of the Sunrisers’ growth. The team for long depended heavily on the top three for all their runs and then expected the bowlers to do the clean up act. But Pandey gave stability to the team in the middle order and that is why he finds a place in the line up.

6) Vijay Shankar (M: 19, Runs: 345, Wickets: 1)

His performances in the IPL landed him a place in the Indian team and then a chance to play the ICC World Cup. He is the perfect fit for the team as the seam bowling all-rounder. He can give the team valuable overs and also score runs. Remember, he is someone who can bat higher up as well and that makes him the rover in the group.

7) Rashid Khan (M: 46, Wickets: 55, Econ: 6.55)

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is an indispensable part of SRH. The allrounder has been with the franchise since 2017. In three seasons, Rashid has picked up 55 wickets in 46 games at an average of 21.69 and an economy rate of 6.55. He has also played several match-winning innings for the team lower down the order too. Rashid is the reason why SRH dreams of winning matches even with below par totals.

8) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (M: 86, Wickets: 109, Econ: 7.41)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the spearhead of SRH’s bowling attack and has won two purple caps (2016 & 2017) during his stint with the team. After a bright start to his international career, Bhuvneshwar found himself outside the Indian team. It was at SRH that he resurrected his India dreams with outstanding performances with the new ball and the old ball. His ability to bowl yorkers and keep a tight line makes him a quintessential T20 bowler. Don’t forget the batting ability.

9) Siddarth Kaul (M: 34, Wickets: 43, Econ: 8.46)

Siddharth Kaul was super impressive in the year 2018 for Sunrisers Hyderabad when he picked up 21 wickets in 17 games, the joint 2-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Kaul has an impressive record with the franchise, having taken 43 wickets in 34 games over three seasons at an average of 25.32 and an economy rate of 8.46. His variety makes him an interesting choice in the format.

10) Amit Mishra (M: 33, Wickets: 30, Econ: 7.26)

Once again we didn’t want to name a player who could be a part of another IPL franchise’s all-time XI but Mishra ji had to be picked ahead of Karn Sharma. The latter played a lot more matches and his economy was also decent. But Amit Mishra’s wicket-taking abilities land him a spot in the SRH all-time XI too.

11) Khaleel Ahmed (M: 10, Wickets: 19, Econ: 8.59)

There have been several bowlers who have left a mark for the franchise in short spells. The likes of Ashish Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman and several others have done well. But the team needs an Indian pacer and a left armer will add variety to the attack. He Khaleel is a good choice. He can partner Bhuvneshwar with the new ball.