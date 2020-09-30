Sections
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow excluded from Test contract by ECB

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Jonny Bairstow (PTI)

England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow’s rise in white-ball cricket may have hurt his chances in the longest format of the game as he was excluded from England’s central contract for Test cricket, which was announced on Wednesday.

Bairstow who is England’s first-choice opener in both ODIs and T20Is, had last played a Test match in December last year against South Africa. He is currently plying his trade in IPL 2020 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has already scored 119 runs in 3 matches - the most for SRH.

Young batsmen Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley were all awarded central contracts for the 2020-21 test season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The trio were among 12 players handed test contracts, which ensures that they will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB, and are first time recipients after all three scored their maiden centuries in the longest format in the last 12 months.



“In light of the impact of Covid-19 on the finances of the game, the Team England Player Partnership, on behalf of the players, and the ECB are currently finalising the levels of player remuneration for the next 12 months,” the ECB said.

“A further statement will be made once these discussions have concluded.”

The ECB said that test players will continue to be rewarded significantly higher pay compared to white ball players.

Players in both formats are ranked based on performances on the pitch, as well as off-field contributions, fielding and fitness before their remuneration is decided, the ECB added.

All-rounder Tom Curran’s increment contract was upgraded and he was among 12 players receiving white ball contracts while Joe Denly missed out on a white ball deal.

Dom Bess, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan and Jack Leach were all given increment contracts, with Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Stone and Craig Overton retaining their pace bowling development deals.

England central contracts

Test and white-ball: Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Test only: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Sam Curran.

White-ball only: Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Mark Wood

(With agency inputs)

tags

