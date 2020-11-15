Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster reveals how Irfan Pathan’s advice improved his game

Abdul Samad, the all-rounder from Kashmir, caught everyone’s attention during his stint for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020. Samad was one of the brewing stars of the tournament who was strongly backed by the SRH think tank. He featured in 11 matches this season where he scored 111 runs at an average of 22, including 6 sixes and 8 boundaries.

Following a satisfactory debut season, the Kashmiri cricketer revealed that there was a time when he suffered on the field due to lack of patience. The habit of hitting the ball hard affected his performance at the Under-19 stage. Finally, he could get over that weak link after getting a useful advice from the former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan.

“After playing Under-19 one-dayers when we came back home, there was a camp set up, where Irfan bhai had come. Irfan bhai saw me batting, and he asked why I was not able to score the big runs. I told him that I lacked a little patience,” said Samad in a video made by the Hyderabad franchise.

Samad stated that Pathan played a big role in improving his batting approach. The former India all-rounder believed that the youngster from Kashmir is capable of donning the Indian colours one day.

“He (Irfan) told me then that I should hit but a little selectively. He told me that if I look at scoring big runs, then I am capable of playing for India one day,” said Samad.

The 18-year-old garnered immense praises from the greats of the game. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came up with a tweet, stating that Samad can be a special player in the future.

Samad got a chance to represent SRH in both the playoff games. While he didn’t bat in the eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he was the second-highest scorer in the Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. His 33-run innings off 16 balls remains his best knock in IPL 2020. Unfortunately, the SRH lost the game by 17 runs and ended their season.