Suresh Raina explains difference between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar - there are only a few bigger names than these two in Indian cricket. While Kohli defines the modern era of Indian cricket - Tendulkar brings back memories of the golden age of Indian cricket. Suresh Raina, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning cricket team is one of the few lucky ones to have played with both Tendulkar and Kohli.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Raina opened about his experience of playing with both the cricketers and explained how differently the two crickets approach the game.

“Sachin and Virat, they both score a lot of hundreds, Virat wants to win every game. And Sachin wants to make sure everything is very calm,” Raina said. “With Sachin, it’s always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup. He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team.

Also Read | We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad

“And Virat, he has been amazing in all formats. He has been a very good captain. He has been hitting the ball very well. He is very fit, very positive and he has the aura around him. I am glad I have played with both of them,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Raina also went on to compare Tendulkar with FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi. “I am a big fan of Messi. He is so down to earth, Both Sachin and Messi are very good when it comes to taking care of people around them because in sports you need to be really humble,” he said.

“You may be the number one player in the world, but your legacy is very important, You need to show gratitude to everyone.”