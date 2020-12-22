Suresh Raina’s team releases official statement after former cricketer’s arrest

The management team of Suresh Raina has issued an official release following the former international cricketer’s arrest for breaching Covid-19 protocols in a night club in Mumbai. Raina, who had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year on August 15, was among 34 to be arrested by Mumbai police for violating Covid-19 norms on Tuesday morning. He was later granted bail.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” the statement said.

“Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

Raina, along with the likes of singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood celebrity, Suzanne Khan, the ex-wife of superstar Hrithik Roshan, were guilty of not respecting the Covid norms. The raid took place around 3 AM at Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport.

The Mumbai Police, in its statement said: “Offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing face mask.”

Earlier this year, Raina was expected to play the 2020 Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings, but had to pull out of the tournament due to personal reasons. It was later revealed that Raina endured a personal tragedy. A murderous gang of robbers was responsible in the killing of Raina’s relatives in village Thariyal which is in district Pathankot.