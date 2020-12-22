Suryakumar Yadav hits Arjun Tendulkar for 21 runs in an over, ends up scoring 120 off 47 in practice game

India’s uncapped cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has once again grabbed the limelight for his batting heroics. The Mumbai batsman smashed 120 runs off just 47 balls in a practice match ahead of the forthcoming limited-overs domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Surya’s knock came in a practice game between Team B (led by Surya himself) and Team D, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Team B captain came to bat at Number 3 and punished the opponent bowlers with a whirl winding century.

ALSO READ | After pep talk, expectant father Kohli leaves Australian shores for India

Apart from Surya, there was another player on the ground who hogged the attention, at it was Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun. After bowling two good overs, junior Tendulkar came into the attack in the 13th over, only to get his figures badly disturbed.

Surya smashed 21 overs in that over and ended up with 120 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 255.32. His innings was laced with 10 fours and nine sixes.

With help of Surya’s rollicking innings, Team B mounted a massive total of 213 runs in their quota of 20 overs, at a loss of five wickets. Arjun returned back well in the death after getting beaten for 21 runs earlier. He cleaned up Siddharth Akre in the 19th over and returned with the figures of 1/33 in his four-over spell.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘No hope’ – Mark Waugh predicts series belongs ‘4-0 to Australia’

Surya had made headlines for his terrific batting in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020. Playing for the Mumbai Indians, he amassed 480 runs from 14 matches, at an average of 30.2.