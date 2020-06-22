T20 World Cup in Australia most watched event in women’s cricket history: ICC

Perth: In this photo sourced from ICC, Indian Women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur speaks to the huddle during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at WACA in Perth, Australia. (PTI)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, held in Australia earlier this year, was the most watched women’s event in the history of the sport. The tournament saw heavyweights Australia defend their crown by beating an impressive Indian side in the final in a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This was the fifth time that Australia had won the title out of seven competitions. For India, this was their maiden appearance in the final, having lost in the semi-finals on several occasions in the past.

The ICC in its release said:

“The event had already clocked up 1.1 billion video views via ICC digital channels, which is more than 20 times the video views delivered in the previous edition played in the West Indies in 2018 and 10 times the previous most successful women’s cricket event, which was the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2017. These figures make it the second most successful ICC event ever after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and that trend continued via broadcast with the final achieving record viewership worldwide.”

“In Australia, live viewing hours were 13.45m which is 473% higher than the 2018 tournament, driven by their hosting and an increase in coverage on the free-to-air channels. The final played between the hosts and India recorded an average audience of 1.2m viewers, making it the most watched women’s cricket match in Australian broadcast history.”

“India’s success in making it to the final boosted audience interest, with total viewership for the knockout stages recorded at 423% higher than 2018. India live viewing hours were 86.15m which is 152% higher than the 2018 tournament, driven by India’s success and the broadcast of select India matches by Star Sports, in five languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada) in India.”

Speaking about the success of the event, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney: “We are delighted with these outstanding global viewership numbers that demonstrate the power of women’s cricket to attract huge audiences across the globe. It reinforces our belief that there is a significant opportunity around the women’s game and collectively we must promote it further so more fans can enjoy it, more kids are inspired by it and sponsors and broadcasters want to be a part of it.”