‘Take stress out of Virat Kohli’s life’: Former India pacer bats for Rohit Sharma as captain in T20Is

Updated: May 24, 2020 09:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Rohit Sharma. (AFP)

Former India fast bowler Atul Wassan believes India should consider having split captaincy as leading the team across all three formats could be a load on one single player. Virat Kohli currently leads India in Tests, ODIs and in T20Is as well. He also leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Whenever Kohli has opted to take rest from international tours, Rohit Sharma has been named the captain in his place, and he has achieved good results leading the side.

Rohit has also led Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians to four titles - the maximum trophies won by any team so far in the tournament. Wassan believes that India could opt to name Rohit as the captain in the T20Is.

In an interview to Sportskeeda, Wassan was asked: “Should India have a split captaincy?” In response, the former India cricketer said: “Yes, I think India should think about split captaincy because it is too much load. Virat loves it, I think he wants to captain all three formats. But Rohit Sharma has shown us that he’s an instinctive leader.”

“His record is good, he leads from the front. With Mumbai Indians, he did the same,” he added.



Wassan further said that Kohli is the boss in the Test cricket, and should also lead India in the ODIs till the next World Cup. “In Test cricket, Virat is the boss. In one day-cricket, Virat should be the captain, but in T20Is, take the stress out of Virat’s life, and let someone else lead the side like Rohit Sharma,” he said.

