Team India leaves for Australia from Dubai ‘embracing new normal’ - See photos

A day after the IPL 2020 final in Dubai, Team India left for Australia where they will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

BCCI on Wednesday shared photographs of Virat Kohli and Co. in their new safety kit ahead of boarding the flight.

“#TeamIndia is BACK! Let’s embrace the new normal,” tweeted BCCI.

All 30 cricketers of the ODI, T20I and Test squads are travelling together and they are set to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine after landing in Australia before the three-match ODI series kickstarts from November 27 in Sydney.

The three ODIs would be played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively.

The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

India captain Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide which will be India’s first pink ball day-night Test in Australia due to the birth of his first child. The BCCI granted him paternity leave and in his absence Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) in all probability will lead in the last three matches.

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title, was rested from the ODI and T20I sides to nurse his hamstring injury and comeback fitter in the four-match Test series.

The revised India squads for Australia tour are as below:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.