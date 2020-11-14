Team India starts outdoor training in Australia after all players test negative for Covid-19

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team began their first outdoor training session on Saturday in Sydney after the entire squad tested negative for Covid-19, reported news agency PTI. The Indian team had started their journey from Dubai a day after the final of IPL 2020. They landed in Australia on Saturday and will remain in quarantine for 14 days. However, Cricket Australia have made arrangements for outdoor training.

The BCCI posted pictures of the outdoor training and a gym session on its twitter handle.

The likes Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj were seen going through light training at Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park.

Spinner Kudeep Yadav, pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara were seen warming up.

After the outdoor training, the India cricketers spent some in the gym. Pacers Shardul Thakur,, Deepak Chakur and T Natarajan, who was drafted into the T20I squad in place of Varun Chakravarthy were seen sweating it out inside the gym.

All three - ODI, T20I and Test - squads have travelled together for the first time due to the strict bio-secure protocol laid down by the hosts.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20s and a four-Test series on the tour, starting with ODIs from November 27. All three ODIs - the next two being on November 29 and December 2 - will be played in Sydney.

The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is starting from December 4.

The Test series will begin with a Day-Night game at Adelaide from December 17, followed by the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne. Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three matches as he will be on a paternity during that time. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will in probability step up to lead the side in Kohli’s absence.

(With PTI inputs)