Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Team India starts outdoor training in Australia after all players test negative for Covid-19

Team India starts outdoor training in Australia after all players test negative for Covid-19

The likes Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj were seen going through light training at Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian cricketers training in Sydney, Australia (BCCI/Twitter)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team began their first outdoor training session on Saturday in Sydney after the entire squad tested negative for Covid-19, reported news agency PTI. The Indian team had started their journey from Dubai a day after the final of IPL 2020. They landed in Australia on Saturday and will remain in quarantine for 14 days. However, Cricket Australia have made arrangements for outdoor training.

The BCCI posted pictures of the outdoor training and a gym session on its twitter handle.

The likes Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj were seen going through light training at Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park.

Spinner Kudeep Yadav, pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara were seen warming up.



After the outdoor training, the India cricketers spent some in the gym. Pacers Shardul Thakur,, Deepak Chakur and T Natarajan, who was drafted into the T20I squad in place of Varun Chakravarthy were seen sweating it out inside the gym.

 

All three - ODI, T20I and Test - squads have travelled together for the first time due to the strict bio-secure protocol laid down by the hosts.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20s and a four-Test series on the tour, starting with ODIs from November 27. All three ODIs - the next two being on November 29 and December 2 - will be played in Sydney.

The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is starting from December 4.

The Test series will begin with a Day-Night game at Adelaide from December 17, followed by the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne. Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three matches as he will be on a paternity during that time. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will in probability step up to lead the side in Kohli’s absence.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
Nov 14, 2020 14:19 IST
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
Nov 14, 2020 15:38 IST
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Nov 14, 2020 14:04 IST

latest news

Buldhana’s Lonar Lake declared Ramsar site, second for Maharashtra within a year
Nov 14, 2020 16:13 IST
No terrorists on our soil: Iran denies report al Qaeda’s No 2 leader killed in Tehran
Nov 14, 2020 16:16 IST
Pre-recorded prayers played in dormitories for migrant workers celebrating Diwali in Singapore
Nov 14, 2020 16:10 IST
Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize
Nov 14, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.