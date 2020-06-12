Team India will not travel to Sri Lanka & Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 threat: BCCI

A view of logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said that the Indian men’s cricket team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for the respective limited overs tours due to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BCCI’s official announcement comes a day after ICC on Thursday said that India’s series against Sri Lanka has been postponed.

BCCI in its press release said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020.”

The release though does not clearly mention whether these two series stand cancelled or they will be completed later.

The Indian board also clarified its position on holding camps for the contracted players, who have not played international cricket or trained for close to three months now.

“As stated in the earlier press release issued on 17th May, the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors. The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued. The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation,” the release said.