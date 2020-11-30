Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar helps in treatment of underprivileged kids across six states

Sachin Tendulkar helps in treatment of underprivileged kids across six states

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar’s foundation.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Photo of former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar (Twitter)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has helped in providing treatment to 100 underprivileged children across six states - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, and is targeted at children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar’s foundation.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam’s Karimganj district with paediatric equipments . This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.

Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children’s Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.

“The association with Mr Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been very fruitful and Sachin has done some very good work in the healthcare space. The association has worked towards providing quality health care for the underprivileged,” Ameeta Chatterjee, Managing Partner, Ekam Foundation said.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam’s Karimganj district with paediatric equipments.This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children’s Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
Nov 30, 2020 15:54 IST
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Nov 30, 2020 14:57 IST
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 16:24 IST
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nov 30, 2020 16:26 IST

latest news

Chandra Grahan 2020: See pictures, videos of last lunar eclipse of the year
Nov 30, 2020 16:39 IST
Tendulkar helps in treatment of underprivileged kids across six states
Nov 30, 2020 16:40 IST
Skimmer found in co-op bank ATM in Camp, case registered
Nov 30, 2020 16:35 IST
Covid-19: Patna AIIMS to enrol 1,000 volunteers for Covaxin phase 3 trial
Nov 30, 2020 16:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.