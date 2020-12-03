Sections
Tendulkar pens emotional note on coach Achrekar’s birth anniversary

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:15 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar. (Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar and paid an emotional tribute on his birth anniversary. The legendary batsman on Thursday shared an old picture in which coach Achrekar can be seen guiding the former cricketer on how to hold a cricket bat.

Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane and penned an emotional note thanking his coach for helping him and other cricketers realise their potential.

“Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character. Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir,” Tendulkar tweeted.

 



The stalwart coach passed away at the age of 87 on January 2 last year.

Upon Achrekar’s death, Tendulkar said that his childhood coach had built the foundation of the master blaster’s cricketing career.

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on,” Tendulkar had said.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

