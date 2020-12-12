‘That’ll be the biggest challenge’: Anil Kumble feels India will face another stiff test in Australia series besides Kohli’s departure

The absence of Virat Kohli is going to leave a huge void in India’s batting, but as per former India captain Anil Kumble, the tourists need to grapple another challenge against Australia in the upcoming four-Test series.

Kumble, the third-highest wicket-taker of all times in Tests, reckons India will need to embrace the challenge of the pink ball Test match, and provided they can stay on top in the series opener at the Adelaide Cricket Ground, the former leg-spinner feels the team will be able to repeat their heroics from two years ago.

India have played only one Day/Night Test so far, while Australia are veteran of seven D/N Tests. The Indians, as part of preparations, are currently playing a pink-ball Test in Sydney. Kumble is confident that India will have their work cut out once Kohli returns to India, which means the Adelaide Test becomes all the more important.

“Since India is starting the Test series with a pink ball, that’ll be the biggest challenge. If we can stay ahead in the first Test match then India has a great chance to repeat what they did in the last Australia tour,” Kumble was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo during a webinar organised by L&T Financial Services Mutual Fund’s annual conclave The Winner’s Circle.

“Although with [Steven] Smith and [David] Warner coming back [after their ball-tampering bans the last time] and then Virat [Kohli] missing the three Test matches will obviously be a big factor for India. But having said that, there’s enough ability within the team, be it batting or bowling.”

Australia are unbeaten in Day/Night Tests. In fact, they have won all seven of their matches since first participating in a Pink ball Test back in November-December of 2015. Kumble says India’s pacers are on par with Australia’s quicks, but the batsmen have to do a good job, especially with the pink ball if India are to have a chance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“The bowling - we probably match our fast bowling to their fast bowling. The batting again matches, [but] I think we are ahead [of Australia],” Kumble said.

“So if we can get ahead in the pink-ball Test match - which obviously is Australia’s strength: they’ve done really well in Adelaide whenever they have played a pink-ball Test; so if India can sort of get ahead against Australia in the first Test, then I will back India. But if that doesn’t [happen], then it is going to be a tough ask without Virat as well in the next three [Tests].”