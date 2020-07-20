‘That makes a lot of difference’: Parthiv Patel recalls Ganguly’s reaction to missed stumping in Australia

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been credited for creating a strong team in the early 2000s that went on to challenge some of the best oppositions in the world. Ganguly was known for backing his players which allowed the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, and a young MS Dhoni, among others, to make names for themselves despite the Indian team loaded with talents such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.

In a recent interview, veteran keeper Parthiv Patel, who made his debut for India under Ganguly’s captaincy at the age of 17, recalled the time when he was backed by Ganguly even though he had missed out on a stumping chance in Adelaide during the 2003 Test series in Australia.

On being asked about moments when he was backed by Sourav Ganguly in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, Parthiv said: “There were many instances, not only one. I played for 2-3 years under Dada’s captaincy. I remember in Australia I had missed a stumping in the Adelaide Test match we won.

“After that when we reached Melbourne and Sydney, Dada told us that we will have our meals together. When we were having tea in the evening, he used to roam around with a box of Marie biscuits.”

“He used to call us in his room in the evening to express his confidence on the players, that he is behind us and we should not worry about anything and would not be dropped from the team,” Parthiv recalled.

The wicketkeeper-batsman further recalled the 2003 Test in Brisbane when Ganguly kept coming to him to appreciate his batting while facing speedster Jason Gillespie. “When we were playing against the new ball in Brisbane when he had scored a hundred, I was facing Jason Gillespie with the new ball. After every delivery, Dada used to come to me and tell me how I was playing and appreciate my batting,” Parthiv said.

“That makes a lot of difference and that is not only with one player, he has done it consistently with all players,” he added.