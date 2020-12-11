‘That’s the attitude I’ll be taking against him’: Australia batsman explains how he plans on tackling Jasprit Bumrah

He may not be a guaranteed started in Australia’s Playing XI against India in the Test series, but young all-rounder Cameron Green is preparing himself for what promises to be the toughest series of his career. Green is aware of the threat India’s bowling attack poses, and especially what Jasprit Bumrah is capable of doing.

Bumrah picked up 21 wickets during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Australia with a best of 6/33, and although there is a change that Green may not be part of Australia’s Playing XI, he will be up against Bumrah during the pink-ball warm-up game in which the Indians face Australia A. It’s a challenge Green is ready for.

“He’s obviously got world-class skills. He’s got such a unique bowling action, so I’ll definitely take some time to get used to it. You’ve just got to take your game to another level really. (You’ve to) Work really hard on it and hope it gets a bit easier the more we face him. That’s the attitude I and the rest of the team will be taking against him. That’ll be another new challenge,” Green said about Bumrah during a media interaction.

Besides Bumrah, if there is any other Indian bowler who has managed to trouble Green is Umesh Yadav. Umesh, who is likely to be India’s third seaming option behind Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, bowled well during the India A game picking up 3/48 and 1/14.

“You can obviously tell the world-class skills of Umesh Yadav. He was bowling down-breeze on a wicket that had a bit in it for him,” Green said of Umesh. “It was incredibly tough (to face him), but I had Painy (Australian captain Tim Paine) and the guys down the other end who were so helpful just to get through them (the Indian attack) really.”