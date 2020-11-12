Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘That’s what life is all about’: Kapil Dev back at the golf course

‘That’s what life is all about’: Kapil Dev back at the golf course

Now only two weeks after his angioplasty, former India captain was back to playing golf, a sport he took up passionately after bidding adieu to cricket.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Laureus Academy member Kapil Dev is interviewed prior to the Laureus World Sports Awards at the Meridien Beach Plaza on February 27, 2018 in Monaco. (Getty Images for Laureus)

The news of Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack shocked the cricket universe. The 1983-World Cup winning captain was struck with a heart attack last month. Dev had to be rushed to the hospital and doctors performed an undergo an emergency angioplasty. Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.The operation was successful and Dev was discharged from the hospital only a few days later.

Dev later posted a video of himself on Twitter, saying that he is feeling good and is looking forward to meet everyone soon. Now only two weeks after his angioplasty, former India captain was back to playing golf, a sport he took up passionately after bidding adieu to cricket.

The 61-year-old had said that he would like to get back to playing golf as soon as the doctors allowed him and on Thursday he was seen teeing off at the Delhi Golf Club.

“You can’t express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That’s what life is all about,” Kapil posted a video message on his Twitter handle.



 

Kapil has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years.

He was back home in a couple of days and since then has kept his fans posted and updated about his health status and also started his job as TV analyst for a reputed channel.

(with PTI inputs)

