‘That will be the policy’: MS Dhoni reveals CSK’s strategy for next IPL

Chennai Super Kings did not have the best of seasons in the Indian Premier League in 2020. The perennial title contenders were the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race and were languishing in the bottom position after 11 games with 8 losses. But they bounced back in the league and finished the season on a high with three successive victories.

There were positives coming out of the season as Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed in the last three matches while Sam Curran became an integral part of the team in 2020. After finishing their season on Sunday, MS Dhoni was asked about the future of the franchise and what they need to do to improve their performances. Dhoni explained that CSK need to form a new core group before next season to get them back to the level they want. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“A lot depends on what the BCCI decides on the auction. We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team and it served well for us. There comes a time where you have to shift a bit, change a bit and hand it over to the next generation. That’s what will be the policy, try to form a strong core group,” said Dhoni.

“We’ll come back strong, that’s what we are known for. This has been a tough year. This is one of the seasons where most of the teams played well. Or you can say one team played brilliantly which is Mumbai Indians and the rest all have played badly to be in the big cluster. So, it depends on how you want to look at it. There’s definitely a lot of positives,” said the CSK captain.

“Could this be your last game in yellow?,” commentator Danny Morrison asked Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the toss. Morrison’s question to Dhoni at the toss was a big one, and luckily for the fans, MSD emphatically announced that he will be back to play for CSK.

“Definitely not my last game in yellow,” Dhoni replied at the toss.

CSK defeated KXIP by 9 wickets on Sunday to improve their points tally to 12 and finish the season on a high.