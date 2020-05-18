The biggest transition in my career is because of him: Virat Kohli credits former coach

Virat Kohli looks on after batting in the nets during an India training session at Optus Stadium on December 13, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Getty Images)

Virat Kohli’s stunning physical transformation in 2013 is still talked about. And while the India captain in the past has credited intense workout and diet change for his dramatic turnaround career-wise in terms of fitness, Kohli said India’s former Strength and Conditioning coach Shanker Basu had a defining role to play.

“It (fitness and training) is everything for me. The biggest transition in my career came in 2015 because of Mr. Shanker Basu. I would not take credit for it, for me the biggest factor for my career going in another template has to be him,” Kohli told captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri during a chat on Instagram Live.

Kohli revealed how he met Basu the first time at Royal Challengers Bangalore and although the skipper was slightly reluctant at first, upon following his coach’s advice, Kohli went ahead with his training and never looked back.

“He (Basu) was a trainer at RCB, he introduced me to lifting. I was a bit hesitant; I had some back issues; it was a totally new concept for me. But within three weeks I was amazed at the results that followed,” Kohli said.

“After that, he worked with me on my diet, I started paying attention to what was happening with my body, that’s when I realised that because of my genes, I have to work twice or thrice on my body, I am doing the basic thing which my career requires me to do.”

Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers around, and it was only after the phenomenal transformation that he became the best limited-overs batsman in the world. He has led India’s fitness and fielding revolution, and hence, when Kohli mentions he trains like a man possessed, expect it to be serious.

“Till the time I am playing the sport, I will be a maniac, if you are playing for the country, you have to work hard, if you cannot do that, then you should step away,” he said.