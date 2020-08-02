Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘The condition was challenging’: Rohit Sharma picks his favourite century of World Cup 2019

‘The condition was challenging’: Rohit Sharma picks his favourite century of World Cup 2019

Rohit’s knock guided India to a comfortable six wickets win against Proteas in the opening game of the side. Earlier, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets and restricted the opponents to 227/9 in their fifty overs.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:09 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

India's Rohit Sharma (Action Images via Reuters)

India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday revealed his favourite century of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 which was jointly hosted by England and Wales.

The right-handed flamboyant batsman picked his 122-run unbeaten knock against South Africa when a fan asked about his favourite World Cup ton in a question and answer session on Twitter.

“My favourite hundred in the World Cup last year was against South Africa, the first game we played. Although it was a low total but the conditions were quite challenging and the bowling attack was really good,” Rohit said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

 



Rohit’s knock guided India to a comfortable six wickets win against Proteas in the opening game of the side. Earlier, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets and restricted the opponents to 227/9 in their fifty overs.

Also Read | ‘No sir, he’ll spoil the team’: When Dhoni refused to take a player in CSK

Rohit was also awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.

Last year’s World Cup had been phenomenal for the opening batsman as he was the highest scorer of the event including five centuries and one fifty in nine games.

He scored 648 runs in the tournament and became the first batsman to hit five centuries in the single edition of the World Cup history.

He broke Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Now a vice-captain of the ODI squad, he has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is and 32 Tests so far. He has scored 14,029 runs across all formats.

The 33-year-old is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his credit in ODI cricket.

He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit was also nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Breastfeeding benefits both lactating mother and child
Aug 02, 2020 20:50 IST
IPL 2020 to be held from September 19 to November 10
Aug 02, 2020 21:02 IST
‘Rafales will provide India major advantage in Tibet in case of aerial combat’: Ex-IAFchief Dhanoa
Aug 02, 2020 20:49 IST
Prachi Tehlan to tie the knot with Rohit Saroha on August 7 in Delhi
Aug 02, 2020 20:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.