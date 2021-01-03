Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘The game is with you today but might not be tomorrow. It’s the family that will stay’, Raina backs Kohli’s decision to put family first

The Adelaide horror fuelled the backlash as the fans opined that Kohli left the team when it needed him the most. But like several cricket experts, former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina backed the Kohli for deciding to be with his family.

Jan 03, 2021

Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s decision to put family first has drawn immense criticism from the cricket fans. He returned home on paternity leave after leading the Indian side in pink-ball Test where the tourists experienced their worst-ever batting collapse.

The Adelaide horror fuelled the backlash as the fans opined that Kohli left the team when it needed him the most. But like several cricket experts, former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina backed the Kohli for deciding to be with his family.

Raina, who pulled out from the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons, told the Times of India that a person should be with his family when they need him the most. Appreciating Kohli’s move, he said, “It should be his personal decision. She (Anushka Sharma) is his wife. I did the same thing when my daughter was born.”

“The game is with you today but might not be tomorrow. It’s the family that will stay with you. When your family, your wife need you most, you need to be there, no matter what. Virat is doing a fantastic job by being there and looking after his wife,” he added.

Raina further stated that staying away from family during tough times like coronavirus pandemic also affects a cricketer’s game. Thinking about the well-being of his loved ones keeps bothering a player and as a result, he is unable to focus on the game.

“In this pandemic, you need to be there for your family. If your mind is worried about them, you can’t play. He [Virat Kohli] has given so much to the country and he deserves this,” Raina further said.

