‘The heights he has achieved’: Waqar Younis lauds Dhoni on 39th birthday

Waqar Younis said MS Dhoni continued the good work started by Sourav Ganguly, as captain, and got great results for the team.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 06:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MS Dhoni carves one through the off side. (Getty Images)

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday, has a long list of admirers. The best part about Dhoni is that even his rivals and opponents respect him and his achievements.

Former Pakistan captain, head coach and legendary pace bowler Waqar Younis is also part of this list. Speaking to cricket fans on GloFans’ chat show ‘Q20’, Waqar lauded Dhoni for his achievements over the years.

“What a cricketer MS Dhoni is. The way he led the team, it is difficult to express it in words. He is a very good and big leader who understands things,” Waqar said.

“He is a wonderful human being and coming from a small village and the heights he has achieved plus leading such a big country and team is indeed praiseworthy.”



Dhoni is the only international captain to have won all three major ICC trophies. He guided India to the 2007 WT20 title, before winning the ICC World Cup in 2011. He capped it off in style by lifting the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Waqar said Dhoni continued the good work started by Sourav Ganguly, as captain, and got great results for the team.

“Sourav Ganguly was the one who started that journey of improvement for Indian cricket and MS Dhoni took that journey ahead. He is a World Cup champion and has won two World Cups. I think he has done wonderfully well for himself, for his country and of course, for his family,” he said.

Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from international cricket will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, provided the tournament takes place this year.

