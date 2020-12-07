Virat Kohli reveals why Hardik Pandya was drafted into the team in 2016

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, congratulates teammate Hardik Pandya after their win in the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. (AP)

The recent exploits of Hardik Pandya with the bat has convinced Virat Kohli that the all-rounder can be India’s next finisher. Kohli feels the time has come for Pandya to take the next step in his career and work towards establishing himself as a dependable player in India’s middle order in the time to come.

The India captain’s statement comes after Pandya produced another fine knock with the bat, scoring 42 not out off 22 balls to guide India home in a stiff chase of 195 and clinch the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three T20I series.

“The reason was Hardik coming into the team in 2016 was pure ability. He has raw talent. And now he realises that this is his time, the next 4-5 years, to be that finisher, that bankable player that can win you games from anywhere,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony after India’s six-wicket win at the SCG on Sunday.

“His plans are right and I’m glad to see that. He plays with all his heart and he certainly got that competitive nature about him and also has the skill to execute that at the highest level.”

What has impressed Kohli the most is seeing the team respond well in the absence of premier players such as Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit was not part of India’s limited-overs series, while India opted to rest Bumrah for the two T20Is as part of workload management.

In Bumrah’s absence, T Natarajan has stepped up brilliantly, producing fine returns of 3/30 and 2/20 in the two matches. This is just the tonic India need heading into the highly-competitive four-Test series starting December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

“We’ve played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we don’t have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white ball players, in and still doing well makes me happy,” Kohli explained.

“Everyone has played 14 games at least, recently - so they know what their plans are. We just kept them down to a total which we thought was quite chaseable with the short boundary. It’s contributions from the whole team that make you feel better because young players are taking their opportunities.”