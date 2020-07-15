‘The way his mind works in chases is amazing’: Rishabh Pant reveals favourite batting partner

It has been rare that Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have played together for India. But the young wicket-keeper batsman, who is still seen by many as the long term successor of MS Dhoni as India’s man behind the stumps, has revealed that Dhoni is the batsman with whom he likes to bat the most.

Pant, who has struggled to make the most of the opportunities that have come his way ever since Dhoni made himself unavailable for the national team after India’s 2019 ICC World Cup campaign, spoke to his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ: Was very scared of him, used to find a place where he can’t see me: Kapil Dev on former India captain S Venkataraghavan

“My favourite batting partner is Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) but it’s rare that I get a chance to bat with him. If he’s (Dhoni) out there batting with you, things remain sorted. He lays out the plan and you have to just follow him. The way his mind works during chases is amazing,” said Pant during an online interaction with Delhi Capitals.

Pant was expected to stake his claim for a place in India T20 World Cup squad during this season’s IPL but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed the IPL already and teh World Cup looks all set to be rescheduled as well.

He also spoke about how batting with senior players makes his job easy.

“Virat bhai (Virat Kohli), Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) actually, whenever you bat with senior players, it’s a different experience altogether. Even when I am batting with Shreyas Iyer in IPL, it’s different chemistry altogether,” he added.

Pant has scored 814 runs in 13 Test matches for India, which includes two centuries and two half centuries. He has scored 374 runs in 16 ODIs and 410 runs in 29 T20Is. He has been a pillar of strength for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the IPL over the years.