Home / Cricket / 'The way they handled me was abysmal,' Ex-England opener blames Ashley Giles for keeping him in dark

‘The way they handled me was abysmal,’ Ex-England opener blames Ashley Giles for keeping him in dark

Carberry, who has played 14 Tests for England and was part of the 2013/14 Ashes squad, was ignored by Giles despite being one of the better performers.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former England opener Michael Carberry (Getty Images)

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to deal with people, and the way England handled me was abysmal, as far as I see it,” he said on the Broken Trophy Podcast. “The series went the way it went, and it wasn’t just my doing that we lost. Actually, to be honest I think I ended up second top run-scorer. Look, at nearly 35 or whatever I was, I needed to know, ‘Where am I going with this?’”

Even though England were whitewashed 0-5 by Australia, Carberry emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for the team - 281 runs from 10 innings – behind Ben Stokes. Yet, he never played a Test again for England. He was part of the ODI squad that was to play right after the Ashes, but despite Alastair Cook and Ian Bell managing just two half-century stands between them, Carberry continued to be ignored, leaving him frustrated.

“When it got to the last game I remember sitting down with Ashley Giles (England’s white-ball head coach at the time) and asking ‘Where am I going with this really? Am I close or not?’,” he said. “I got runs in the warm-up game, didn’t get a sniff. And he basically just palmed me off. ‘Ah I don’t really know. I’m not sure of my own job.”



The statement from Giles was enough to make Carberry feel unwanted and aware of the fact that the coaches were self-involved. Right after the disappointing Ashes series, when England toured West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is, Carberry was sidelined, despite averaging 55.77 with a strike rate of 142.61 in the country’s most recent T20 domestic tournament. Carberry went on to play just twice more for England – an ODI and a T20I against Sri Lanka in May of 2014.

“A completely new team had been picked to tour the Caribbean. I actually saw them out there because I was on pre-season tour with Hampshire, and I wasn’t in it. I found it amazing that I could not make a team at the time that wasn’t winning,” Carberry said.

“I saw Ashley Giles out there, he saw me, all the rest of the guys came over, gave me a hug, said ‘Sorry you didn’t get in, we couldn’t believe it’. Ashley Giles just scarpered. Didn’t bother coming over, Just left. So that stuck in my mind.”

