‘There are a lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room’: Faf Du Plessis reveals reason behind CSK’s consistency

Ever since joining Chennai Super Kings, former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis has been an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Chosen to open the innings for the ‘Yellow Brigade’ du Plessis has performed consistently for the team. In his five season with the team, the Protea batsman has amassed over 300 runs in each year.

His tally of 396 runs from 12 matches last season came at an average of 36 and helped the team reach the final of the tournament. Speaking about his association with the franchise during an Instagram Live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa, du Plessis revealed the reasons behind the team’s consistency.

“There is a confidence in the CSK dressing room that someone will pull it through for us, and on each occasion, it is someone different. The guys share the load in winning games, it is a confidence thing by doing it again and again,” du Plessis told Mbangwa during the chat.

“With Chennai, my experience there has been that of a calm dressing room. There are a lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room,” he added.

Du Plessis also compared the franchise with Manchester United in its glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson. He said that just like Man Utd in those days, CSK can also win matches from any situation.

CSK have won the IPL title on three occasions, one less that Mumbai Indians. That distinction happened last season when a dominant CSK side failed to defend its title as they lost by a solitary run to the Rohit Sharma’s team in the summit clash..

Despite not having the most title wins under their belt, CSK remain the only team to have made it to the knock-out stages of every IPL tournament they have been a part of.

The IPL currently stands postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, although BCCI officials are hopeful it can be hosted at some point this year. Speculation is rife that the tournament could be hosted in October-November this year if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup.