‘There is a reason Pakistan’s ranking is low in Tests’: Ramiz Raja after Manchester defeat

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja criticised the current Pakistan team after losing to England in the first Test in Manchester last week. Pakistan team led by Azhar Ali looked dominant at one stage after they took 107-run lead in the first innings. But a batting collapse in the second innings, followed by fifties from England’s Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler turned the tides towards England in the match, and Pakistan lost the encounter by three wickets.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Raja said that only Pakistan could have lost from such a position. “Only Pakistan could have lost from that position. With such a lead they may have thought 250 would be enough to roll over England,” he said.

“With five wickets down and big guns back in the pavilion at 117, allowing over 100-run (139 runs) partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes is the disappointing part. Mind you Buttler was playing for his position in the XI,” Raja added.

“Pakistan were little confused during that partnership. This has been happening with Pakistan quite often unfortunately. It was a superb partnership no doubt but why did Pakistan allow it? There is a reason their ranking is low in Tests (No 7),” he further said.

Former Pakistan opener went on to add that the coaching staff needs to be more proactive to ensure these things do not keep happening over and over again. “When you got a captain who is not in great form, the coaching staff has to be more proactive. Also, they get good perspective sitting outside. England were allowed to take easy singles, close to 40 singles were taken by Buttler and Woakes through point,” he said.

“No one told Azhar Ali or Yasir Saha to plug that gap. I was frustrated with the field set-up. The bouncer was not tried. The strategy needed a revisit which didn’t happen unfortunately,” he signed off.