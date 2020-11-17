‘There is something about him who is so young and inexperienced’: Ajit Agarkar names player who could play for Team India soon

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League came to end on November 10th with Mumbai Indians taking home their fifth title. The 2020 edition saw a lot of youngsters stand up and take responsibility on their shoulders to carry their team forward. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shubman Gill took home the plaudits due to their impactful performances during the tournament.

There was, however, another player who caught the eye of the critics. Rajasthan Royals’ young fast bowler Kartik Tyagi impressed a lot of people with his raw pace and consistent line and length. In the 10 matches that the 20-year-old played in, he picked up 9 wickets.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar was asked by the presenter to name a player who could play for Team India soon and he was quick to name Tyagi as the one.

“I think the one guy I quite loved watching in this IPL was Kartik Tyagi for Rajasthan Royals. I think there is something about him for someone who is so young and inexperienced,” Agarkar said during Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“His attitude was great and it is never easy for a young raw Indian fast bowler to come and have a big IPL but you learn from these experiences.”

Rajasthan Royals bowler Kartik Tyagi during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. ( PTI )

“The hope is that you get better as you go forward because he seems to have the goods, he seems to have the skillsets to bowl at various stages of a T20 game, which is probably the hardest thing to do,” Agarkar continued.

Agarkar, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, believes that there were things not right within KKR camp which affected their season.

“I think there are couple of teams, CSK certainly need a little bit of restructuring,” he said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. “But the one team I hope plays better or plays a bit more consistently is KKR. I think they certainly have a lot of match-winners in them or T20 specialists if you like, they should be doing a lot better,” Agarkar added.

“They were in better positions, changed the captain for some reason midway through. You could see that there was something not right in the camp.

“I think it has happened before as well and somehow they scraped through to the playoffs but this time it didn’t happen. It came back to bite them,” Agarkar further said.