There shouldn’t be questions anymore about number four slot: Shreyas Iyer

India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century - 100 not out during the One Day cricket international between India and New Zealand at Seddon Oval in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP)

The biggest talking point ahead of India’s 2019 ICC World Cup campaign was about the number 4 slot in the team. The tried and tested Ambati Rayudu failed to make the team and instead Vijay Shankar was included in the squad for the global event. The decision was a hotly debated topic between cricket pundits and fans.

Eventually the punt on Shankar didn’t work and India’s over-reliance on the top three came back to haunt them in the semi-final as the team failed to chase down a below par target against New Zealand. Since that heart breaking exit, young Shreyas Iyer has been given the opportunity to bat at that slot and the Mumbai batsman has done quite well.

In an Instagram live session with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Iyer said that there shouldn’t be any questions about the number 4 slot anymore as he thinks he has done enough to secure the position in the 50-over format.

“I have told this in many interviews. There should be no more questions asked about India’s number 4 batting slot. If someone has played on that position for a year then he has secured that spot. Good feeling about securing the number 4 spot. You need to be flexible but I feel I can bat at any position depending on the condition,” Iyer said.

The 25-year old averages nearly 50 in the 18 matches he has played so far. In fact in his 16 ODI innings, Iyer has crossed the 50-run mark on nine occasions. He has converted one of those into a century, which came during India’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

“When I scored that century, the day before I saw the names on wall of fame, I saw Shikhar Dhawan’s name as well. I too wished of having my name there. The next day I scored a hundred,” Iyer recalled.