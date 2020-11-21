Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘There were two people involved’: Inzamam admits Sourav Ganguly’s dismissal in Chennai Test ‘was a doubtful one’

‘There were two people involved’: Inzamam admits Sourav Ganguly’s dismissal in Chennai Test ‘was a doubtful one’

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Inzamam on Ganguly’s controversial dismissal in Chennai Test. (Getty/Screengrab)

There have been many closely fought contests between India and Pakistan in the past. The arch-rivals met each other in several matches. One of the most watched rivalries in sports, India vs Pakistan throws up a controversial moment every now and then. Recently, Inzamam-ul-Haq remembered a moment from 1999 when Sourav Ganguly was controversially dismissed in the Chennai Test.

Ganguly hit a cover drive and the ball struck Azhar Mahmood, who fielding at short cover. Moin Khan subsequently caught the ball after it hit Mahmood and went up in appeal. The on-field umpires were in a little doubt and got together to make a decision. After some deliberation, they declared Ganguly out.

But the replays showed that the ball had struck Mahmood, and then bounced off the ground before Moin Khan caught it. It is regarded as one of the worst umpiring decisions.

While talking to Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show DRS With Ash, Inzamam admitted that he also regarded Ganguly’s dismissal as a doubtful one.

“There were two people involved in the affair. One Azhar Mahmood and the other Moin Khan. When Sourav played the shot, it hit Azhar Mahmood first on his body and then Moin Khan caught it,” said Inzamam.

“I cannot clearly tell you about it because Azhar was not playing that Test match. I was unwell in the second innings so in my place Azhar was the substitute. I was not on the ground at that time but I can say that the catch was a doubtful one.”

It was a significant development in the Test match as Ganguly’s dismissal reduced India to 82 for 5. India were chasing a target of 271 runs in the fourth innings but were bowled out for 258 despite Sachin Tendulkar hitting a ton.

