These days I’m also taking English classes: Pakistan’s Babar Azam

Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam has fast-emerged as one of the best batsman of the current generation throwing challenges to the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root. In order to become a role mode both on and off the field, Babar said he is working on his English-speaking skills. He said that to be a complete captain one must be able to interact comfortably with the media and express oneself properly in front of an audience.

“These days I am also taking English classes besides focussing on my batting,” he said on Monday.

Interestingly, Babar’s comments came a day after former Pakistan pacer Tanvir Ahmed said that Babar will need to be communicate with media as captain of the team, and hence also needs to work on improving his English.

“Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary. Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries,” Tanvir had said in YouTube channel.

Last week, the star batsman took over the reins of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket after being appointed as the ODI skipper.

Azam, who was one of the world’s leading batsmen across formats last year and already the T20 skipper, replaced wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as the ODI captain for the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old Babar said he was not satisfied with Pakistan’s current standing in international cricket.

“I am not happy with where we stand and I want to see this team go up in the rankings.” Babar said captaincy would be a challenge for him but it would not affect his batting.

“It is an honour to lead one’s national team so it is not a burden for me at all. In fact, after becoming captain, I have to lead by example and be more responsible in my batting.”

