Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘They are all different’: Rahul Dravid explains why this is India’s‘best fast bowling attack’

‘They are all different’: Rahul Dravid explains why this is India’s‘best fast bowling attack’

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was asked about his views on India’s pace battery during his live chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. (Twitter/Mohammed Shami)

One of the biggest reasons for India’s dominance in Test cricket over the past four years has been the performance of its fast bowlers. Virat Kohli’s aggressive policy of going with five bowlers ever since taking over as Test captain in 2015 has reaped rich rewards for the team. The fast bowlers too have risen to the occasion and have performed at their best in all conditions. Even when India has lost away from home, it has been because the bowlers were not backed by a strong batting performance.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was asked about his views on India’s pace battery during his live chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop. Dravid said that India has in the past had good pacers but never had the kind of depth in their fast bowling cupboard as they have now.

Also read: Used to go up to captain and ask him to let me bowl: Javagal Srinath

“As a collection of fast bowlers I think this is the best fast bowling attack we have had. We have got great fast bowlers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan.

“But as a group and in fact even outside the main group, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Siraj, Shardul Thakur have been doing well at the A team level. What’s different is that you don’t have to worry about which three bowlers you will put in the park. They are all doing well,” the former India Test number 3 said.



Also read: Virat Kohli can be the best after Sir Don Bradman: Sri Lankan great’s bold praise for India captain

Dravid said that the Indian team today has fast bowlers who are all different from each other and that makes them a potent combination.

“India has developed depth in fast bowling and they are all peaking right now. Also they are all different. Bumrah with his angle, Ishant has height, Shami is skiddy and swings the ball more, Umesh is slingy so they are all unique in their own way,” Dravid said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: With 11,929 fresh cases in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 infection tally at 320,922
Jun 14, 2020 09:35 IST
Deepika says she is Kaju Katli Pro Max after applying this face mask
Jun 14, 2020 09:32 IST
At 36, Beijing see highest daily jump in Covid-19 cases since outbreak began
Jun 14, 2020 09:30 IST
They’re all unique: Dravid on why this is India’s‘best fast bowling attack’
Jun 14, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.