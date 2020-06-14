‘They are all different’: Rahul Dravid explains why this is India’s‘best fast bowling attack’

One of the biggest reasons for India’s dominance in Test cricket over the past four years has been the performance of its fast bowlers. Virat Kohli’s aggressive policy of going with five bowlers ever since taking over as Test captain in 2015 has reaped rich rewards for the team. The fast bowlers too have risen to the occasion and have performed at their best in all conditions. Even when India has lost away from home, it has been because the bowlers were not backed by a strong batting performance.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was asked about his views on India’s pace battery during his live chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop. Dravid said that India has in the past had good pacers but never had the kind of depth in their fast bowling cupboard as they have now.

“As a collection of fast bowlers I think this is the best fast bowling attack we have had. We have got great fast bowlers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan.

“But as a group and in fact even outside the main group, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Siraj, Shardul Thakur have been doing well at the A team level. What’s different is that you don’t have to worry about which three bowlers you will put in the park. They are all doing well,” the former India Test number 3 said.

Dravid said that the Indian team today has fast bowlers who are all different from each other and that makes them a potent combination.

“India has developed depth in fast bowling and they are all peaking right now. Also they are all different. Bumrah with his angle, Ishant has height, Shami is skiddy and swings the ball more, Umesh is slingy so they are all unique in their own way,” Dravid said.