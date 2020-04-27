‘They become what they are not’: Yuvraj Singh feels young cricketers are trying too hard on social media

This is the age of cricketers and other sportspersons constantly posting on social media. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok have become constant sources of information for the fans about their favourite cricketers. Even the sportspersons are constantly posting videos or photos on social media during this lockdown phase to engage the fans. Social media has become one of the ‘must-do’ platforms for youngsters to keep themselves updated with the world.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has also become active on social during this quarantine phase where he is talking to several current cricketers on Instagram Live.

In a recent conversation with Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj took a dig at young cricketers of today for their activities on social media. Yuvraj feels budding cricketers are trying too hard to be something on social media, which they are not.

“I feel they try too hard. They become what they are not when they are on social media,” Yuvraj said.

“I have seen many players who are otherwise very decent but on social media, they become something else,” said the 39-year old.

26-year-old Bumrah also agreed with India’s 2011 World Cup hero, saying that these days they seek validation on social media.

“I have seen youngsters want validation on social media. That people say they are good. People’s opinions should not change the perception and it should not matter. You need to have confidence in yourself,” said Bumrah.

Yuvraj also revealed how he wanted to retire from the game when Andrew Tye started calling him ‘Yuvi pa’ during IPL 2018.

“I realised I should retire after I played with you (Jasprit Bumrah) guys in the final stages of my career. But I actually thought of retirement first in 2018 when I was playing the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and Andrew Tye (Australia fast bowler) started calling me ‘Yuvi pa’,” Yuvraj told Bumrah.