‘They could have waited before declaring KL Rahul as vice-captain’: Deep Dasgupta on India’s squad for Australia

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Dasgupta pointed out that BCCI’s decision to announce KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the team in Rohit Sharma’s absence could have been kept on hold.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 08:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KL Rahul during one of India’s net session. (Getty Images)

With India scheduled to play four Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is against Australia starting December 3, the BCCI announced the three squads on Monday. However, there was no room for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the squads, with the mention that the board is currently monitoring the hamstring injury he sustained during the IPL.

The decision did not gone down well with fans, especially with Rohit Sharma seen batting at the nets during MI’s training sessions, and the fact that Mayank Agarwal - who has also missed the past two games for Kings XI Punjab due to an injury – was included in the squads for all three formats. Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta weighed in on the topic of team selection, saying it makes no sense to see Rohit sitting out if he plays the IPL going forward.

“Rohit still hasn’t played any game in a while now, but I guess if he is fit to play for the Mumbai Indians then he will be part of the national team. But what I know is that he is still 50:50, although he has just started to bat in the nets,” Dasgupta said in an interaction on Sports Today.

“I guess it is just a matter of time. As soon as he is fit to play a game or a few games, then he will be ready. It is a hamstring issue and you don’t want to include someone who is not 100 percent fit.”

Dasgupta pointed out that BCCI’s decision to announce KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the team in Rohit’s absence could have been kept on hold till more clarity was attained on Rohit’s fitness.

“If Rohit is fit, he has to be there. There is no doubt about it. Maybe Mayank Agarwal’s injury is not as serious and therefore his name is included. But a fit Rohit Sharma has to be included in the team,” he said. “Maybe announcing the vice-captain could have been on hold. They could have waited for Rohit’s injury details for another week, and then gone ahead with it [declaring the vice-captain].”

