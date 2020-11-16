‘They form ‘yin and yang’ partnership’ - Adam Gilchrist picks Australian opening pair for India Tests

After the limited-overs rubber, the Indians and the Aussies will lock horns for the 4-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As Australia gear up for an exciting cricketing summer, question looms over the contender for opening spot with Will Pucovski and Joe Burns under the spotlight.

While many cricket experts wish to see Pucovski pairing up with David Warner against India, former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist that the promising batsman is likely to miss out despite ‘strong reason’ for his inclusion as the selectors seem reluctant to drop under-pressure Joe Burns.

“It’s only my opinion, but I detect that the selectors and the team really enjoy the partnership of Joe Burns and David Warner,” Gilchrist told foxsports.com.au.

“There is a fair bit of that strong reason in the case of Pucovski. (But) They’ll be reluctant to break that (partnership of Warner and Burns) up without really strong reason. They feel they complement each other and they have a yin and yang partnership,” he added.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman said though Burns hasn’t been able to have personal tally of big scores, the team and selectors value his partnership with Warner.

Many former players, including ex-captain Mark Taylor, have called for Pucovski’s inclusion in the Test XI against India in the four-match series. However, both chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns and coach Justin Langer have indicated Burns is unlikely to be left out of the Test team.

Gilchrist said the final call between Burns and Pucovski could come down to what happens in the Australia A vs India game next month.

“It could very much weigh on that Australia A game and what comes of that. Should he (Burns) miss out there and Pucovski nails another big one, the pressure may then be on to make the change,” said Gilchrist.

Burns averaged 11.4 with only one score above 20 but he was Australia’s third highest run-scorer last summer (256 at 32.00). More importantly, Tim Paine’s team won all five matches last summer to move to the top of the Test rankings.

(With inputs from PTI)