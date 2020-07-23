‘They have a limited bowling attack’: Aakash Chopra names two IPL bowlers who will have a big role to play in UAE

With the T20 World Cup officially postponed, the chances of the Indian Premier League taking place in the September-November window increased drastically. Then the chairman of IPL Governing chairman, Brijesh Patel, came out and said that the BCCI mulling the option to pick United Arab Emirates as the venue for the 13th edition of the IPL. Patel also revealed that plans are already in motion to ensure that the BCCI is able to hold a full-fledged tournament is hosted rather than a shortened one.

So with the IPL likely to take place in the UAE, several teams might already be chalking up plans to adjust to the new scenario. A part of the IPL took place in UAE in 2014 due to the Indian General Elections and 4-time champions Mumbai Indians had a miserable outing in the Middle East. They lost all their matches in UAE before returning to form in India and eventually reaching the playoffs. On the other hand Chennai Super Kings were dominant abroad.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra talked about the situation of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win the IPL. Chopra said that RCB has a limited bowling attack, but it can come good in the UAE. He earmarked two bowlers who will be detrimental to RCB’s success in the Middle East.

“Whatever has happened in the past 12 years, you need to forget it, as this year if the IPL happens in the UAE then there is no distinctive advantage for any team. If you play matches at neutral venues, then there is no home support and no familiarity with the pitches. Every team will be starting at par with each other. Mumbai and Chennai are top-class teams, they will eventually catch up even if they get off to a slow start,” Aakash Chopra said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

“RCB does not have a strong bowling attack, in the last season they just won three matches at their home ground, they have a limited bowling attack but it can come good in the UAE as there are big grounds. So I really think RCB can be one of the big beneficiaries with the IPL taking place abroad. Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi will have a big role to play in the UAE,” he added.

Chopra also said that Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals would also benefit in the UAE as both these teams have good spin bowling attacks.

“Kings XI Punjab would also benefit, Glenn Maxwell has a good record in the UAE, their spin department is quite good, they are very nicely placed, I think you need to be worried about Kings XI Punjab this season,” Chopra said.

“Delhi Capitals would also benefit as they have good spin attack comprising of Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Axar Patel. They tick all the boxes and they would not be complaining,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year.

