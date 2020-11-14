Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Paid bigger price than anyone else in history of the game’: Jason Gillespie says he ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if Steve Smith captains Australia again

‘Paid bigger price than anyone else in history of the game’: Jason Gillespie says he ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if Steve Smith captains Australia again

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie was asked the same question in a recent interview and he said that he would not be upset if Smith returns as Australia captain as he has already paid for his crime.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 12:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Australia's Steven Smith. (Reuters)

The ball-tampering incident of 2018 had left the cricketing world shocked because there were some big names attached to the incident. Both Steve Smith and David Warner - who were the captain and vice-captain of the team, respectively, at the time, were banned for 12 months - and the latter was also given a lifetime ban on ever being given a leadership role in Australia cricket.

The door to return as Australia captain, though, was left open for Steve Smith, and now that the two players have returned and settled back into the teams, questions are being raised if Smith should replace Tim Paine as Australia Test captain.

Also read: ‘They kept me waiting for 3 weeks’: Controversy erupts over Herschelle Gibbs’ commentary gig

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie was asked the same question in a recent interview and he said that he would not be upset if Smith returns as Australia captain as he has already paid for his crime.

“When the whole ball-tampering incident happened in Cape Town, I didn’t think Steve Smith would captain Australia again. That said, I have softened my stance on that upon reflection,” Gillespie told Sportstar.



“These guys have paid a bigger price than anyone else in the history of the game had to pay for an offence like that. It’s almost like you do the crime, you do the time, and wipe the slate clean. Steve Smith is a natural leader, and if he is appointed Test captain after Tim Paine, I wouldn’t be upset about that,” he added.

Also read: ‘He’s just another player to me:’ Tim Paine says Australian cricketers ‘love to hate’ Virat Kohli

“There are other options available, like Pat Cummins. Could a fast bowler do that role (of captaincy)? It’s traditionally not the done thing... If fast bowlers are given captaincy roles, they tend to either over-bowl or under-bowl themselves,” he further said.

“I feel we should leave the bowlers be the bowlers... I think a batsman or a ’keeper should take the captaincy reins. That said, I am not ruling out the possibility of Cummins taking over the role. Travis Head is another option; he has been captaining South Australia since the age of 20 – he is a vastly experienced leader,” Gillespie signed off.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
Nov 14, 2020 12:16 IST
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Nov 14, 2020 12:49 IST
PM Modi slams Pakistan, refers to surgical strike
Nov 14, 2020 13:02 IST

latest news

‘Initiate dialogue’: Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre after shelling at LoC
Nov 14, 2020 13:14 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple at 7.39pm and all the latest news
Nov 14, 2020 13:07 IST
Kareena, Saif and Taimur celebrate Diwali around bonfire in Dharamshala
Nov 14, 2020 13:08 IST
‘If you want to dig old graves, so can we’: Shiv Sena warns BJP
Nov 14, 2020 13:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.