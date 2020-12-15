Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘They might have too much firepower’: Shane Warne predicts the result of India vs Australia Test series

‘They might have too much firepower’: Shane Warne predicts the result of India vs Australia Test series

Australia legendary spinner Shane Warne said that India had a memorable tour in 2018/19 when they had lifted the prestigious Border/Gavaskar trophy. But he also added that Australia may go on to win the series this time around as Kohli’s absence would play a big role.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shane Warne predicts the result of India vs Australia Test series (Twitter)

The highly-anticipated Test series between India and Australia is set to kick off from Thursday with the Day/Night encounter slated to take place in Adelaide. The focus of the match will largely be on the India captain Virat Kohli as it would be his final game on the tour.

Kohli has been granted paternity leave and after the first Test, he would be leaving for home for the birth of his first child.

Australia legendary spinner said that India had a memorable tour in 2018/19 when they had lifted the prestigious Border/Gavaskar trophy. But he also added that Australia may go on to win the series this time around as Kohli’s absence would play a big role.

Also Read | If I was a selector, I’d pick him: Border, Gavaskar pick India’s openers



“India deserved to win that series a couple of years ago because they were the better team. Virat Kohli, probably the biggest superstar in cricket at the moment, said Test cricket is the most important format of the game,” Shane Warne told Sports Tak.



“Huge congratulations to the BCCI, the way they have stuck to their first-class cricket. Players are actually going back to first-class cricket, they have to make runs, get selected.

Also Read | Warne says he would pick ‘Kuldeep ahead of Ashwin’ in Adelaide Test

“I reckon in the time I played India, it was more ODI cricket, there was no T20 obviously. India have now become one of the best sides in the world if not the best in the Test match arena. I think the IPL has helped,” Warne added.

“All the international fast bowlers coming to play IPL, terrific young batsmen from India facing the quality international fast bowlers. India are producing lots of fast bowlers. I am thoroughly looking for this series.

“Who do I think will win? I think Australia will win in these home conditions. My head sort of says India, my heart says Australia. But I think with Virat Kohli playing only that first Test match, Australia might have a bit too much firepower. I will say 2-1 to Australia,” Warne signed off.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
by Zia Haq
‘Don’t think Anna Hazare will join farmers’ stir’: Nitin Gadkari
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
by Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Alia Bhatt roots for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai City FC. See pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘If they want to give us chin music, we’ve got plenty of moves in store’
by hindustantimes.com
Reliance Jio complains to TRAI about Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.