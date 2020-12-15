‘They might have too much firepower’: Shane Warne predicts the result of India vs Australia Test series

The highly-anticipated Test series between India and Australia is set to kick off from Thursday with the Day/Night encounter slated to take place in Adelaide. The focus of the match will largely be on the India captain Virat Kohli as it would be his final game on the tour.

Kohli has been granted paternity leave and after the first Test, he would be leaving for home for the birth of his first child.

Australia legendary spinner said that India had a memorable tour in 2018/19 when they had lifted the prestigious Border/Gavaskar trophy. But he also added that Australia may go on to win the series this time around as Kohli’s absence would play a big role.

“India deserved to win that series a couple of years ago because they were the better team. Virat Kohli, probably the biggest superstar in cricket at the moment, said Test cricket is the most important format of the game,” Shane Warne told Sports Tak.

“Huge congratulations to the BCCI, the way they have stuck to their first-class cricket. Players are actually going back to first-class cricket, they have to make runs, get selected.

“I reckon in the time I played India, it was more ODI cricket, there was no T20 obviously. India have now become one of the best sides in the world if not the best in the Test match arena. I think the IPL has helped,” Warne added.

“All the international fast bowlers coming to play IPL, terrific young batsmen from India facing the quality international fast bowlers. India are producing lots of fast bowlers. I am thoroughly looking for this series.

“Who do I think will win? I think Australia will win in these home conditions. My head sort of says India, my heart says Australia. But I think with Virat Kohli playing only that first Test match, Australia might have a bit too much firepower. I will say 2-1 to Australia,” Warne signed off.