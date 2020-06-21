‘They’re always watching over you’: Virat Kohli pens heart-warming message on Father’s Day

Virat Kohli on Sunday took to Instagram to pen down a heart-warming message on Father’s Day. The India cricket team captain, in a post, shared an old image of him standing with his father, and asked his followers to be grateful for the love of their fathers. “This father’s day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life,” he wrote.

Also read: ‘I was on that edge, but I walked back’: Sreesanth opens up on depression and suicidal thoughts

“You’ll never have to look behind because they’re always watching over you whether they’re physically there or not. Happy father’s day,” Kohli added.

Kohli is not the only cricketer to pay tributes to his father on Father’s Day. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday also tweeted an old photo with his father Ramesh Tendulkar and said he always remembers his advice of being a good person.

“I shall always remember your invaluable advice to “Strive to be a good person first”. Thank you for everything,” he tweeted.

India Cricket Team coach Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter and shared an image with his father. “My first Hero, my first Inspiration - My Dad #FathersDay,” he said along with the pic in the tweet.

India’s 2007 T20I World Cup-winning team member, Yusuf Pathan also tweeted a photo of his sons with his father. “Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father’s day more special for me. Happy Father’s Day. #FathersDay,” he said in his tweet.

Several other sportstars including Women’s Hockey Team captain Rani Rampal and Saina Nehwal also paid tributes to their fathers to mark the occasion.