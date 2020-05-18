‘They’ve been phenomenal,’: Gautam Gambhir explains the reason behind Mumbai Indians’ IPL success

Gautam Gambhir has credited Mumbai Indians’ IPL dominance to the fact that the franchise has not shied away from making the tough calls when needed. Gambhir said the reason MI has become a strong IPL side is because the management has always been able to differentiate between emotional and practical calls.

“They don’t take emotional decisions. They take practical decisions and in sports, when you’re making a strong decision, there shouldn’t be any place for emotions,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

After making it to just one final in the first five editions, MI’s fortunes changed significantly after they appointed Rohit Sharma the captain midway through the IPL 2013, which Gambhir reckons was a tough call to make. And ever since, MI have won the IPL trophy every alternate year. Under Rohit, MI lifted their maiden IPL title in 2013, followed by triumphant campaigns in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Gambhir added a special mention for the talent acquisition team of the franchise for finding terrific players such as Jasprit Bumrah and the Pandya brothers, and nurturing them into the world beaters that they are today.

“If you see, dropping Ricky Ponting as a captain, giving it to Rohit Sharma,” Gambhir expressed. “Plus, I think their scouts have been absolutely phenomenal. Picking Jasprit Bumrah from nowhere, picking Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya from nowhere. We don’t give enough credit to the scouts. Look at what they’ve achieved. Look at their squad… I think theirs is the strongest squad that’s ever been in any IPL so far.”