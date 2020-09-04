Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘They’ve got Virat Kohli as captain, we’ve got average people on top’: Shoaib Akhtar on difference between India and Pakistan cricket teams

‘They’ve got Virat Kohli as captain, we’ve got average people on top’: Shoaib Akhtar on difference between India and Pakistan cricket teams

Shoaib Akhtar was asked about the criticism he receives from Pakistan cricket fans over his repeated praise for Indian cricketers and its captain Virat Kohli.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 08:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shoaib Akhtar has been vocal about his praise for the Indian cricket team. (Getty Images)

Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar, in a recent interaction, explained how the thinking of India and Pakistan cricket teams have changed over the years. Akhtar was asked about the criticism he receives from Pakistan cricket fans over his repeated praise for Indian cricketers and its captain Virat Kohli.

Also Read | ‘Why shouldn’t I praise Virat Kohli’: Shoaib Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Indian cricketers

In his response, Akhtar lauded Kohli as one of the best players in the world currently and said that Pakistan cricket fans should refer to stats if they have any doubts.

“I don’t know why people are angry, they should go look at the stats first before criticising me. Do they want to keep the hatred in mind, that just because he is an Indian, we will not praise him?” Akhtar said on the YouTube Show ‘Cricket Pakistan’.

Also Read | Session, Humidity, Recovery: RCB captain Virat Kohli shares three photos to reveal training mantra



Akhtar also went on to talk about how the Indian team always brought the right people on top – unlike Pakistan – which helped them get an edge over their arch rivals. 

“Why do you always try to find faults, why don’t you try and be like them. There was a time when Indians wanted to be like Pakistan. Now, Pakistan want to be like Indians,” Akhtar said. “In late 90s, India would raise their hands that we don’t want to play in Sharjah against Pakistan.

“Our mindset was made to change by bringing average people on the top. They brought average people to be the captain of the team. Look at what India got - they made Virat Kohli the captain, an aggressive player. Who did we bring?” Akhtar added.

Akhtar was also questioned on reports whether he was approached to be the PCB CEO. In his response, Akhtar said: “Nobody has approached me for the role of chief selector.

“Be it me or any other person, the important thing as chief selector is the change in mindset –which we desperately need. That person and the head coach need to be on the same page for the betterment of the team.

“But I do know that the general public wants someone who thinks like me in charge of selecting players. A person who is straightforward and demands performances from the cricketers.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Sep 04, 2020 08:18 IST
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Sep 04, 2020 08:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Sep 04, 2020 08:40 IST
J&K: Army officer injured in Baramulla encounter with terrorists
Sep 04, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

J&K: Army officer injured in Baramulla encounter with terrorists
Sep 04, 2020 08:41 IST
Haryana: Two Murthal dhabas sealed after 75 workers test Covid-19 positive
Sep 04, 2020 08:36 IST
Sero survey begins in 11 UP districts today
Sep 04, 2020 08:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Renuka Shahane slams her comment on Mumbai
Sep 04, 2020 08:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.