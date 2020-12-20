Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘They were going to do all possible things to get me out’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls first tour of Australia

‘They were going to do all possible things to get me out’: Sachin Tendulkar recalls first tour of Australia

Sachin Tendulkar was only 18 when he went to Australia for a Test series, but he came out with flying colours, scoring two hundreds in an otherwise forgettable series for India.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 18:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A young Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his century at Perth. (Getty Images)

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar recalled his first tour of Australia in 1991/1992, explaining how the five-Test series changed him in a good way and taught him so much about what being an international cricketer is all about. Tendulkar was only 18 when he went to Australia for a Test series, but he came out with flying colours, scoring two hundreds in an otherwise forgettable series for India.

The bowling line-up which Tendulkar was up against comprised Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes, Mike Whitney and Paul Reiffel. At that moment, Tendulkar knew he was no longer a teenager and that the opposition would be baying for his blood. Tendulkar started the series with scores of 16, 7, 15 and 40 before notching up his second Test ton – first in Australia – 148 in Sydney.

“They were top-class bowlers and I had grown up watching them. From being a ball boy in 1987-88, suddenly in 1991-92, I was playing against them. I knew that once I was out there competing, no one was going to look at my age,” Tendulkar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“They were going to do all possible things to get me out, to send me back to the dressing room. And I was ready to face those challenges. That particular tour changed me as a player. It taught me a lit. Not just technically, but mentally… how to approach a big game.”



Reminiscing his century at Perth, where Tendulkar scored a brilliant 114 at the fiery WACA surface, the former batsman revealed he discovered an interesting nugget while he batting. Primarily a front foot batsman, Tendulkar altered his gameplay and showed a lot of maturity to get on top of the bowlers mentally.

“People talk about steep bounce and pace. Steep bounce and pace mean that the good length area for the bowler becomes small. It becomes that much tougher for the bowler to find that ideal spot. So if the batter goes out to bat with a positive approach… looking to score runs and just keep blocking, there are many scoring opportunities,” he said.

“I looked at it that way. Early on it was about getting on top of the ball, but as time went by, my thinking evolved. I thought why do you always have to get on tip off the ball. When there is no third man, you can get under the ball and use their pace. If they falter on the shorter side, I would go over slips, or gully, and even if I don’t get it right because of the pace and bounce, it was going to carry.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock
by Prasun Sonwalkar
‘Kanjurmarg Metro car shed not an ego issue for me’: Thackeray
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

No elections in AIFF’s AGM, FIFA tells it to fulfil obligations
by Press Trust of India
First flight from Noida airport likely by Dec 2023 or Jan 2024: NIAL CEO
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Assam’s silent revolution to revive volleyball
by Utpal Parashar
Germany mulls banning flights from UK over new Covid-19 strain fears
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.