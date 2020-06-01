Sections
Home / Cricket / They would have paid more money than Cummins, Stokes put together to get Richards: Ian Smith

They would have paid more money than Cummins, Stokes put together to get Richards: Ian Smith

Richards was part of the world beating Caribbean team that lifted the 1975 and 1979 World Cup trophies. Richards had in fact scored a century in the 1979 final.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

West Indies cricketer Viv Richards is greeted by fans after the 1st Test Match, West Indies tour of England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, UK, 3rd June 1976. (Getty Images)

Whenever there is a discussion about former greats who would have been a sure shot hit in T20 cricket, one name that everyone agrees on is that of West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards. Known for his ability to destroy bowling attacks, Richards was in a league of his own at a time, when attacking batting wasn’t really a fashionable trait among batsmen.

Richards was part of the world beating Caribbean team that lifted the 1975 and 1979 World Cup trophies. Richards had in fact scored a century in the 1979 final. He retired from cricket with a strike-rate of 86.07 in Tests and above 90 in ODIs, something that was unheard of in the times he played in.

ALSO READ: I told MS Dhoni I will sledge Shoaib Akhtar, you just laugh: Irfan Pathan recalls 2006 Test against Pakistan

Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Ian Smith said that Richards would have been a much sought after player in these days of T20 leagues.



“I believe Viv Richards would have made a go at cricket in any format in any decade. That’s why, I mean you look at his strike rate which was superior to anyone else’s at that time that is a T20 strike rate without even having that game in his mind,” Ian Smith said on ICC’s Cricket Inside Out.

“He would have been an absolute legend in T20 cricket. They would have paid more money than Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and all other guys put together, to get Viv Richards in their line-up, because it would put more bums on the seats. He would have been an absolute crowd-pleaser and television rights would have gone through the roof,” Smith added.

Richards remains one of the greatest batsmen that have played the game of cricket. He in fact set the template for batsmen of the next generation who would take attacking batting to the next level.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Deccan Queen chugs into 91st year of its reign under lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Next to open up: Mandai, gardens; 1,415 cases from non-containment zones prompt new containment map
Jun 01, 2020 21:29 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Maximum temperature dips in Pune as rains lash city
Jun 01, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.