Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Things happened in heat of the moment’: Former KKR player recalls Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir IPL sledging episode

‘Things happened in heat of the moment’: Former KKR player recalls Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir IPL sledging episode

Seven years later, former KKR cricketer Rajat Bhatia, who was part of the team at the time, recalled the sledging incident between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL 2013 match between KKR and RCB.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gautam Gambhir in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli. (File)

The 2013 Indian Premier League encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore garnered limelight for reasons other than cricket. During the match, two of India’s big international names - RCB captain Virat Kohli and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir - indulged in a verbal sledging episode on the field at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which caught a lot of media attention. While RCB went on to pull off an easy win in the match, the focus remained on the spat between the two players after the match.

Seven years later, former KKR cricketer Rajat Bhatia, who was part of the team at the time, recalled the incident and said words were exchanged in the heat of the moment, but the issue was not taken outside the field.

Also read: ‘MS Dhoni was not a fan’: Former batsman on why India were reluctant to use DRS initially

“That is something which happened when two aggressive captains played and they always want to give their best and win for their respective teams. Even if they had any kind of collision in that match, it was just a part of the game,” Bhatia told Asianet Newsable.

“Later, I have never seen them (Gambhir and Kohli) fighting. In the heat of the moment, so many things happen. But, it shouldn’t be happening for the worse. And on that day, it was not,” he further added.



Also read: ‘Warne like a kid at school with no mates’: Lee reveals what Steve Waugh jokingly told him

Speaking about Kohli, Bhati said that the India captain’s hunger for runs makes him the best batsmen in the world at the moment. “The best part about Virat Kohli is he is always hungry to score runs. And, that hunger never looked to end. That is why he is the best batsman at the moment. He knew that he has to perform and never stop,” the former Delhi cricketer said.

“I think this is one of the things every player should learn from Virat Kohli. Every player who plays for the country should remember that he should keep performing. That is what Kohli is doing at the moment,” he further added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Israel’s annexation of West bank can only be stopped from within
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India’s ban on 59 apps trends on social media in China and all the latest news
Jun 30, 2020 12:54 IST
Cyberbullying victims’ experiences differ by their emotional ability
Jun 30, 2020 12:56 IST
Doggo likes to hide behind curtains, he just may not be very good at it
Jun 30, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.