‘Think it should proceed,’ Matthew Hayden explains the only way India’s tour of Australia can go ahead

India are supposed to play a T20I series in October, ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is to be followed with a four-Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy and a three-match ODI series.

Updated: May 17, 2020 12:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

File image of Matthew Hayden. (Sportzpics - IPL)

Former Australia opener feels the only way India’s scheduled tour of Australia later this year can go ahead as planned is if matters related to sanitation and safety are looked after thoroughly.

India are supposed to play a T20I series in October, ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is to be followed with a four-Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy and a three-match ODI series. If the tour is compromised, Cricket Australia will incur a loss of approximately 300 million AUD but Hayden feels at a time like this, when lives are at stake, safety holds utmost importance.

“Certainly, I think it should proceed if all health and safety issues are not compromised. If Cricket Australia can ensure clean stadiums then I think it should proceed but not until every last health authority in Australia is consulted with. No risks should be taken,” Hayden told IANS.

READ | ‘Wanted to play against CSK’: Sreesanth denies claims he argued with Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid



With six months to the T20 World Cup, Hayden is not sure of the ICC tournament going ahead as planned. Even though Australia is one of the mildly-affected nations when it comes to the COVID-19, the biggest challenge is to get all 16 nations ready to play the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start October 18.

“It’s very difficult to see any live cricket happening at the moment. However, in Australia, we have largely remained unaffected by COVID-19. I will imagine the ICC will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure that not only the players are safe but the spectators are also safe if at all the T20 World Cup does take place,” Hayden said.

“We do want to see live sport when it comes around to the backend of the year when the world is back to its feet. It will be a really good sign that the world is moving forward if the global cricket tournament can go ahead. So, my fingers are crossed that it does happen. But I am sure it won’t happen if there’s any medical risk to players and spectators.”

