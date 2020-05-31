Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘This is magic’: Shreyas Iyer shares unique batting practice video - WATCH

‘This is magic’: Shreyas Iyer shares unique batting practice video - WATCH

India’s limited overs No. 4 batsman was seen batting at home with a tennis ball and as soon as he hit the ball it went to his dog, few family members, hit the fan and a few furnitures to land at a safe resting place.

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:25 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer. (Twitter)

The Indian cricketers have shown their creative side during the extended period of lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, batsman Shreyas Iyer posted a video showing off his ‘magic’ skills on his official social media platform.

India’s limited overs No. 4 batsman was seen batting at home with a tennis ball and as soon as he hit the ball it went to his dog, few family members, hit the fan and a few furnitures to land at a safe resting place.

“This is magic, or this is real?” Iyer said along with the video. “Batting practice done right,” he also captioned the video.

READ | BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna honour



Recently, Iyer heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli and stated that he is not just someone who inspires all with his positive attitude, but is also a person who grows on you and you end up learning from his habits.

Speaking to IANS, Iyer had also said that Kohli’s relentless energy and fighting nature is something that inspires every player to give it that extra bit to ensure that the team comes out on the winning side.

“Virat is a great example for all the youngsters in the team because he has that relentless and fighting nature. We pick up a lot from him and he keeps motivating us and he is the kind of energy that if he is around, you are also bound to pick up his routines and habits. It is excellent to not just have him around, but also how he leads us and keeps us pumped up. The way he leads the team is simply amazing,” the 25-year-old said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘This is magic,’ Iyer shares unique batting practice video- WATCH
May 31, 2020 16:25 IST
Lockdown affecting health but exercise a must, say readers
May 31, 2020 16:23 IST
Drums, drones and DJ! Desperate measures across India to tackle the locust challenge
May 31, 2020 16:20 IST
In Unlock 1, Uttarakhand to resume Char Dham yatra and tourism activities
May 31, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.