‘This is magic’: Shreyas Iyer shares unique batting practice video - WATCH

The Indian cricketers have shown their creative side during the extended period of lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, batsman Shreyas Iyer posted a video showing off his ‘magic’ skills on his official social media platform.

India’s limited overs No. 4 batsman was seen batting at home with a tennis ball and as soon as he hit the ball it went to his dog, few family members, hit the fan and a few furnitures to land at a safe resting place.

“This is magic, or this is real?” Iyer said along with the video. “Batting practice done right,” he also captioned the video.

Recently, Iyer heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli and stated that he is not just someone who inspires all with his positive attitude, but is also a person who grows on you and you end up learning from his habits.

Speaking to IANS, Iyer had also said that Kohli’s relentless energy and fighting nature is something that inspires every player to give it that extra bit to ensure that the team comes out on the winning side.

“Virat is a great example for all the youngsters in the team because he has that relentless and fighting nature. We pick up a lot from him and he keeps motivating us and he is the kind of energy that if he is around, you are also bound to pick up his routines and habits. It is excellent to not just have him around, but also how he leads us and keeps us pumped up. The way he leads the team is simply amazing,” the 25-year-old said.