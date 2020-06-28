‘This kid is going to be a superstar’: Former cricketer recalls being impressed by 16-year-old Ricky Ponting

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody recalled how he was highly impressed with Ricky Ponting when he was bursting onto the scene. Ponting made his Australia debut at the age of 20, but Moody explained how he and some of the other greats were convinced that the man who would turn out to be Australia’s most successful captain, was destined for greatness by watching him at the tender age of 16.

“When Ponting was part of the Australian academy even before he played a first-class game - Rod Marsh was head of the academy - and he told me that he had never seen anyone pick length as quickly as Ponting did. This was when Ponting was a 16-year-old kid and Marsh had said this kid is going to be a superstar,” Moody said during the show ‘Cricket Inside Out’ on the ICC website.

Ponting had a disappointing ODI debut scoring 1 against South Africa, but the batsman started his Test career on a bright note against Sri Lanka as he was unlucky to be given out on 96. Despite being a promising player, Ponting had his run-ins with controversy. In 1999, Ponting was photographed with a black eye for being punched outside a bar in Sydney, causing him a fine of 5000 AUD and a three-match ban. But Ponting emerged stronger from the incident and going on to become one of the world’s best batsman of all time.

With a win ratio of 67.91 percent, Ponting is considered the finest captain in history having won 200 of the 324 matches he led Australia in. He captained Australia in 77 Tests (48 wins) and 228 ODIs (162 wins), and led his team to two back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

“Ponting was a rough diamond when he first arrived. He made mistakes like we all have but he has learnt from them and evolved into a match-winner. He became one of the most respected Australian batsmen, captain, commentator and now a coach,” Moody added.

Ponting started really young, making his debut for Tasmania at the age of 17, becoming the youngest to represent the side in the Sheffield Shield tournament. Former fast bowler Pommie Mbangwa, who was also part of the interaction along with Moody, harked back to the time he saw a young Ponting touring Zimbabwe and recalled being highly impressed by what he had to offer.

“I remember Ponting coming to Zimbabwe as a youngster in a Tasmania team that had David Boon, Rod Tucker and a few others. Ponting was very young during that point of time. Now, you see the most gentle and calculated guy that Ponting is, but at that time he was an aggressive player. What wasn’t questionable was his talent as turned up in a side that had veterans and scored runs,” Mbangwa said.